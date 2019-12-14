BucsMaven
Bucs Injury Report: Key Starters in Doubt for Week 15

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their final road game of the 2019 season, but they may have to do it without some key starters on both sides of the ball.

Donovan Smith, who has started every game of his nearly five-year career at left tackle, is dealing with multiple injuries and didn't practice all week. He's listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, which could leave the Bucs short-handed at a crucial position.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is listed as questionable due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand, but head coach Bruce Arians told the media Friday he expects Winston to play Sunday. Starting right guard Alex Cappa is also listed as questionable.

Rookie linebacker Devin White was a late addition to the injury report Saturday, due to an illness. He's now considered questionable, as well.

Mike Evans, Beau Allen and Anthony Nelson have all been ruled out for Sunday's game.

See the full injury report here:

