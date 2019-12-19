Pro Bowl WR Chris Godwin Ruled Out vs. Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already missing a star pass-catcher, but they'll be down another when they host the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Chris Godwin is among three Bucs players who have been ruled out of Saturday's Week 16 matchup (via team writer Scott Smith):

Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's 38-17 Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions. He still finished the game with 121 yards on five receptions.

Mike Evans sustained a hamstring injury of his own the previous week on a 61-yard touchdown reception against the Indianapolis Colts, and was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Both receivers were named to the Pro Bowl, but won't be able to suit up this week.