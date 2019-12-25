Cameron Brate Laments Rare, Crushing Drop vs. Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a 4th-and-1 conversion late in the fourth quarter to continue what looked to be a potential go-ahead drive against the Houston Texans.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich called the right play, getting tight end Cameron Brate wide open just past the sticks and right in front of quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston delivered the ball, but it bounced off Brate's typically reliable hands and onto the ground.

The Bucs never got that close again, falling 23-20 to Houston.

After the game, Brate took full responsibility for the drop.

"Really good play call," Brate said in the locker room Saturday. "I was able to find a soft spot there. Unfortunately, just didn't come through for the team, and it hurts. Obviously, that would have been a really big play for us. I take that one fully. That one's on me. Frustrating, all that."

Tampa Bay's loss was filled with missed opportunities, but overthrows that would have been touchdowns to turning the ball over five times and wasting a superb effort from their defense against one of the league's more talented offenses.

The Bucs won't make the playoffs either way, but this loss will still sting, especially for a player who could have made one of the biggest plays to turn the tide.