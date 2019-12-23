BucsMaven
Studs, duds from Bucs' 23-20 loss to Texans

J. Kanno

Typically it's tough to single out players who played well in a loss, less so for players who didn't. The Buccaneers' loss to the Houston Texans was anything but typical. 

Despite five turnovers, the Bucs were competitive late into the game, thanks to a strong defensive performance and big games from some of their skill players. Ultimately, nothing the Bucs did could overcome Jameis Winston's four interceptions and Peyton Barber's lost fumble.

Here are the studs and duds from the Bucs' loss to the Texans:

Dud: QB Jameis Winston

Was there any doubt Winston was a dud against Houston? His four picks alone cost Tampa the game. He managed to throw two picks in his first three pass attempts. It's a little much to ask a team to come back from that.

Winston was also at his least accurate, completing just 52 percent of his passes, his lowest of the season. While he had a few key drops, they pale in comparison to Winston's miscues.

It was the third straight game where Winston threw a pick on the Bucs' opening drive, but unlike the previous two weeks, he did throw multiple touchdowns in response. Tampa Bay cannot expect Winston to bounce back every time he has a turnover meltdown.

Stud: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Just to remind everyone: Jason Pierre-Paul broke his neck this year. Then on Saturday, he sacked Deshaun Watson three times:

Pierre-Paul feasted on the Texans' offensive line. He recorded an additional three quarterback hits and three tackles for a loss against Houston.

Though he missed nearly half the season with a fractured spine, the veteran pass-rusher has 6.5 sacks this season and looks every bit the double-digit sack artist he was for Tampa Bay last year. The Bucs front office should think long and hard look about keeping Pierre-Paul for another season.

Dud: RB Peyton Barber

One player the Bucs may not want to bring back is running back Peyton Barber. He had arguably his worst game of the season against the Texans, managing just 13 yards on five carries and losing a fumble that led to Houston's only offensive touchdown.

Barber will be an unrestricted free agent next year, and his 3.1 rush yards per attempt this season is the lowest of his career. It appears Barber isn't cut out to be the Bucs' primary ball carrier.

Stud: RB Ronald Jones II

The future at running back in Tampa Bay belongs to Ronald Jones. He was spectacular against the Texans, accounting for 109 total yards and a touchdown. Perhaps most significantly, he did not contribute the Bucs' turnover problems. Jones proved that both as a runner and receiver, he is the Bucs' most dynamic back.

