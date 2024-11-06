Bucs Gameday

'No Pain' ... Christian McCaffrey Tracking to Play in 49ers-Buccaneers Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be up against Christian McCaffrey when they play the San Francisco 49ers .

Kade Kimble

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches from the sideline due to injury during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered defeat for the third straight game in Week 9 as they took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers were staring at an opportunity to take down the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL, though head coach Todd Bowles chose a conservative play call with a chance to win the game, and instead went for the tie.

The Chiefs won a coin flip and defeated Tampa Bay with a score. Following the heartbreaking road loss, the Buccaneers next square off against the San Francisco 49ers, who are 4-4 on the season.

Tampa Bay, who has a 4-5 record on the season, is a 5.5-point underdog despite playing in Raymond James Stadium on their home field. The spread is partially in favor of the 49ers as they're expecting a big boost.

All signs point towards superstar running back Christian McCaffrey returning to the gridiron as the 49ers roll into Tampa.

The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi reported that McCaffrey had "no pain" during Monday's practice and retook the field on Wednesday.

"Christian McCaffrey experienced no pain after his first practice back Monday and will retake the field today," Lombardi reported.

The Buccaneers' defense will be facing a steep challenge with McCaffrey available, as he will single-handedly transform their offense.

