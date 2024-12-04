Overtime Win Over Panthers Gives Bucs A Small Boost In Week 13 Power Rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are standing at 6-6 and tied atop the NFC South due to a thrilling overtime win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons still hold the tie-breaker due to winning both regular season matchups, but the Bucs can make up some ground if they continue to string wins together.
The Buccaneers next take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Tampa, while the Falcons travel to Minnesota to take on the red-hot Vikings. With a win this week and an Atlanta loss, the Bucs would retake the division lead and control of their destiny. The Bucs will need to finish strong to win the NFC South but with every win they rack up their playoff chances go up with it.
Here is where the national media has placed the Bucs in their Week 14 Power Rankings.
NFL.com: No. 13
"The Bucs have clawed their way back to .500, but it hasn't been easy. Sunday's win at Carolina was a grind, during which they struggled to defend Bryce Young or get much going in their own passing game. It took a back-to-basics approach in the fourth quarter, when Tampa gave the ball to Bucky Irving a dozen times, to get the offense moving late. The rookie RB ran for 97 of his 152 yards in the fourth, and Rachaad White had the big run in overtime to set up the game-winner. It's nice to know the Buccaneers can run the ball effectively in have-to-have-it situations, and Irving appears to have usurped the lead role for now, with a 25-carry effort (his most since at least high school) against the Panthers. If Baker Mayfield struggles, as he did at times Sunday, it seems the Bucs can now turn to BuckyBall."
Last Week: No. 13
ESPN: No. 14
"The Bucs' fourth-round draft pick isn't technically a starter, yet his 1,017 scrimmage yards ranks 17th in the league. Irving is becoming one of the NFL's most electrifying young players. As the rookie's touches continue to go up, his ranking will too. His 5.5 yards-per-carry average is also fifth best in the league."
Last Week: No. 15
CBS Sports: No. 15
"They saved their season by beating the Panthers in overtime. But they have to be better than that going forward to have a real playoff shot."
Last Week: No. 14
USA Today: No. 16
"Did you have RB Bucky Irving as the first rookie to crack 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2024?"
Last Week: No. 20
Yahoo Sports: No. 12
"Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson isn’t a household name. He has started just one game the past two seasons. But he might have made the play that turns Tampa Bay’s season, stripping Panthers RBChuba Hubbard for a huge fumble in overtime Sunday. That might be the win the Bucs need to take the NFC South title."
Last Week: No. 14
NBC Sports: No. 13
"Two wins in a row. Can they keep it going?"
Last Week: No. 14
Fox Sports: No. 14
"So many headlines were flashing through my head as the Panthers drove for the win in overtime. Had they lost, this felt like a game that could have ruined the Bucs’ playoff odds and eventually cost Todd Bowles his job. Then, Chuba Hubbard fumbled and everything changed. Atlanta does have the all-important tiebreaker over them, but the NFC South is firmly in play for Tampa Bay."
Last Week: No. 16
Sports Illustrated: No. 13
"Even before Bucky Irving scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on Sunday, he was so instrumental in setting up that drive with a handful of critical missed tackles. This is sort of a lazy, general observation, but that drive was not far from a bad and costly Baker Mayfield pick and I feel like Irving has, in a handful of situations this year, yanked the Buccaneers single-handedly out of a malaise when the QB play does not meet expectations."
Last Week: No. 11
