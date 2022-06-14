Pro Bowl Running Back Visiting New Orleans Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints, may be adding to their running back room prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

According to Saints analyst Nick Underhill, the team hosted veteran running back David Johnson on Monday.

The move would make sense for the Saints as they currently just have Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as their solidified options at the position. It would provide good depth in case one of the two were to get injured or provide a possible change of pace as Johnson has been a proven commodity receiving out of the backfield.

Johnson exploded onto the NFL scene in 2016 with the Arizona Cardinals where he posted 2,118 total scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns on 373 touches. He went down with an injury to start the 2017 season that caused him to miss the entire year as he had surgery to repair the injury.

Since then, Johnson has been searching to find the form that saw him make the Pro Bowl and be selected as a First-Team All-Pro. He has yet to break the 1,000-yard rushing mark since then, however, he has recorded over 1,000 total scrimmage yards twice in that span while splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

At this point of his career, it appears Johnson will continue to be stashed on rosters as a backup option instead of a starter and would be a great asset for the Saints as they try and keep pace with the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

