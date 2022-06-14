Skip to main content

Pro Bowl Running Back Visiting New Orleans Saints

Free agent running back, David Johnson, visited Buccaneers’ rival the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints, may be adding to their running back room prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

According to Saints analyst Nick Underhill, the team hosted veteran running back David Johnson on Monday.

READ MORE: 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback to the Buccaneers?

The move would make sense for the Saints as they currently just have Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram as their solidified options at the position. It would provide good depth in case one of the two were to get injured or provide a possible change of pace as Johnson has been a proven commodity receiving out of the backfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson exploded onto the NFL scene in 2016 with the Arizona Cardinals where he posted 2,118 total scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns on 373 touches. He went down with an injury to start the 2017 season that caused him to miss the entire year as he had surgery to repair the injury.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' feeling good about Gronkowski

Since then, Johnson has been searching to find the form that saw him make the Pro Bowl and be selected as a First-Team All-Pro. He has yet to break the 1,000-yard rushing mark since then, however, he has recorded over 1,000 total scrimmage yards twice in that span while splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

At this point of his career, it appears Johnson will continue to be stashed on rosters as a backup option instead of a starter and would be a great asset for the Saints as they try and keep pace with the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17590649 (1)
News

2-Time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback to the Buccaneers?

By Caleb Skinner43 minutes ago
Buccaneers Devin White vs Kansas City Chiefs
News

Where Does Buccaneers Devin White Rank in 2019 NFL Draft Class?

By David Harrison19 hours ago
USATSI_15544235
News

Tampa Bay "optimistic" that Rob Gronkowski will be a Buccaneer prior to 2022 season

By Dustin Lewis19 hours ago
USATSI_17515807
News

Buccaneers Have a Top 10 Cover Corner, But It's Not Carlton Davis

By David Harrison23 hours ago
CF5130DC-7EF1-4A20-A71C-3E7839055659
News

Todd Bowles names one wide receiver he's excited to see in training camp

By David HarrisonJun 11, 2022
96B73A85-A51D-4EC7-B000-4B5A3294F888
News

If Tom Brady hadn't come out of retirement, Bruce Arians would still be coaching

By Logan RobinsonJun 11, 2022
6E3F1D7E-1B43-4565-8215-93DD5659BADA
News

Buccaneers' Pro Bowl defensive end visits Baltimore Ravens

By Jon ConahanJun 11, 2022
russell
News

Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Named One of NFL's Most Intriguing Players of the Week

By David HarrisonJun 10, 2022