Which Bucs Player is Most Deserving of Pro Bowl Selection?

It's quite the occasion for a Tampa Bay Buccaneer to be in consideration for a Pro Bowl berth. It certainly does not happen very often. This year, however, Tampa Bay is flush with outstanding players on both sides of the ball, even if the win column suggests otherwise.

The most obvious Pro Bowl nominee from Tampa Bay is outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who currently leads the NFL in sacks with 14.5 and forced fumbles with six through 12 games. He has arguably been the most fearsome pass-rusher in the NFL this season and it would be tough to imagine the 2020 Pro Bowl without him on the roster.

On offense, receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been nearly as outstanding. Both among just four wideouts in the NFL to already surpass 1000 receiving yards and trail only Saints WR Michael Thomas in yards per game. Godwin has been a scoring machine for Tampa Bay and is tied with Lions WRs Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones for the most receiving touchdowns this year (9).

Fan voting appears to recognize for these outstanding performers as all three players are among the top-10 in voting for their positions (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

While all three are certainly deserving of a Pro Bowl berth, Barrett stands out among all Bucs players as arguably the best player at his position across the entire league. No edge rusher has been as consistently dominant and disruptive through this season. He even has a strong case for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.