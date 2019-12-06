Bucs
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Which Bucs Player is Most Deserving of Pro Bowl Selection?

J. Kanno

It's quite the occasion for a Tampa Bay Buccaneer to be in consideration for a Pro Bowl berth. It certainly does not happen very often. This year, however, Tampa Bay is flush with outstanding players on both sides of the ball, even if the win column suggests otherwise.

The most obvious Pro Bowl nominee from Tampa Bay is outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who currently leads the NFL in sacks with 14.5 and forced fumbles with six through 12 games. He has arguably been the most fearsome pass-rusher in the NFL this season and it would be tough to imagine the 2020 Pro Bowl without him on the roster.

On offense, receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been nearly as outstanding. Both among just four wideouts in the NFL to already surpass 1000 receiving yards and trail only Saints WR Michael Thomas in yards per game. Godwin has been a scoring machine for Tampa Bay and is tied with Lions WRs Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones for the most receiving touchdowns this year (9).

Fan voting appears to recognize for these outstanding performers as all three players are among the top-10 in voting for their positions (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

While all three are certainly deserving of a Pro Bowl berth, Barrett stands out among all Bucs players as arguably the best player at his position across the entire league. No edge rusher has been as consistently dominant and disruptive through this season. He even has a strong case for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Logan, Bucs' Top Return Man, Out for Season with Broken Thumb

Luke Easterling
0

Tampa Bay's best return specialist suffered an injury during practice and will miss the final four games of 2019.

Devin White Named NFC Rookie of the Month

Luke Easterling
0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top draft pick came up big in November.

Bruce Arians Still Non-Committal on Jameis Winston's Future

Luke Easterling
0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the team's future at quarterback.

Bucs Injury Report: Multiple Starters Miss Wednesday's Practice

Luke Easterling
0

A handful of Bucs missed Wednesday's practice, including a pair of starters.

Bucs Players Show Off Designs for 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Luke Easterling
0

Check out which worthy causes Tampa Bay Buccaneers players will be drawing attention to this year.

Young Bucs Defense Gives Hope for Present, Future

Luke Easterling
1 0

Tampa Bay's youth movement is starting to develop into a successful defensive unit.

3 Bucs to Watch vs. Colts

J. Kanno
0

Here are three Tampa Bay Buccaneers to keep your eye on in Week 14.

Drew Bradstreet

Jaguars mounting a comeback?

1

Bucs defense dominating Jags at half 25-0

J. Kanno
1 0

Big plays on defense have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading big in Jacksonville.

Breshad Perriman, O.J. Howard Reward Bucs' Patience, Trust

Luke Easterling
0

Both rumored to be potential mid-season departures, two Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-catchers came up big in Sunday's win.