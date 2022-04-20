Skip to main content

Pro Bowl wide receiver visiting Buccaneers' division rival

The New Orleans Saints are hosting one of the top available wide receivers on Wednesday.

Per reports, eight-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowl WR, Jarvis Landry, is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' division rival, the New Orleans Saints, on Wednesday.

The eight-year free agent WR has split his career in the NFL between the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns, but he may be finding a new home soon with the New Orleans Saints. 

The Saints have been in dire need of help in their WR room after Michael Thomas missed all last season due to an injury. The guys they had to replace him definitely did not help their QBs throughout the season and there isn't much optimism that they will be of all that much help once Thomas returns this upcoming season.

Landry would provide an immediate upgrade for the Saints' WR2 position. We have seen success from him in this particular spot as he was Cleveland's WR2 before Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury and eventually moved on to the Los Angeles Rams.

Over his career, Landry has amassed 7,598 yards receiving and 37 touchdowns on 688 receptions. He will provide a veteran presence in the young Saints WR room and would definitely help Jameis Winston and co. try and keep pace with the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

