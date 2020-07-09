AllBucs
Should the Bucs Trade for Raheem Mostert?

Luke Easterling

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest question mark heading into the 2020 season is at running back, where they have plenty of potential, but not much in the way of proven success.

That's why it's understandable of ears perked up for Bucs fans everywhere when news came down of San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert requesting a trade (via his agent, Brett Tessler):

Mostert was an afterthought for the 49ers heading into the 2019 season, but he took full advantage of his opportunity to shine when injuries held back Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida. Mostert finished the season tied with Coleman with the team lead in carries (137) but got 772 yards out of his, compared to Coleman's 544, averaging 5.1 yards per carry while Coleman averaged just four yards per attempt.

An undrafted free agent out of Purdue, Mostert was instrumental in the 49ers' run to the Super Bowl last year, and while Breida was traded this offseason, Coleman still remains the team's highest-paid running back. Mostert has earned a higher pay grade, and it doesn't sound like the 49ers are giving him the number he wants.

Tampa Bay had a split backfield of their own last season, with Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II sharing most of the workload. Barber was allowed to walk in free agency this season, leaving the younger Jones as the team's default lead back heading into his third NFL campaign. He's shown flashes of promise at times, but not enough consistency to keep Bucs fans from wondering if the team will look to improve the depth chart with another veteran.

The Bucs spent a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, but he's likely headed for pass-catching duties and third-down work as opposing to challenging Jones for the early-down job.

Arguably the biggest obstacle to a marriage between Mostert and the Bucs is the same one that appears to be driving his trade request. Tampa Bay doesn't have much cap space to work with after their big offseason moves, signing Tom Brady, trading for Rob Gronkowski, and keeping the formidable defensive front in tact by bringing back Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh and NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett.

Money is the biggest reason the Bucs didn't appear more interested in Devonta Freeman when he hit the open market, and it'll likely be the reason Mostert will be playing somewhere other than Tampa Bay in 2020, even if it's not in San Francisco.

