RECAP: Bucs Lose to Falcons While Focus Immediately Shifts to the Postseason

There’s no doubt that in terms of results, avoiding injury was the one that the Buccaneers’ should have desired most coming into this final game of the regular season. That said, continuing to build off the momentum they built in what was arguably their best offensive performance of the season vs. the Carolina Panthers last week, would have been nice too.

Let me spoil the lead. The final score? 30-17 for the Falcons.

Meh.

I mean, of course, it would have been nice for Tom Brady to avoid his first losing season as a starting quarterback in the NFL. I’m sure Todd Bowles would have preferred that outcome as well, for the sake of his coaching resume, if nothing else. But with the Bucs’ playoff positioning already secure, they really had more to lose than they did to gain in this Week 18 matchup.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons

Still, though, we got to see Tom Brady, and most of the starters, for almost an entire half of football. Which if you ask me, was way too much.

To start the game, Tom Brady was obviously targeting Chris Godwin right out of the gate – of which Godwin took advantage. He was able to haul in the two catches he needed to secure 100 receptions on the season, within the first three plays of the game. The first of which was a beautiful toe-tap along the Buccaneers’ sideline for 20+ yards. Mike Evans ended up sitting this one out, which meant Godwin got a ton of action in the first half.

Meanwhile, UDFA Deven Thompkins got the opportunity to play out wide, in addition to his regular kick-returning duties. Despite modest production on the day, Thompkins looked explosive in his route-running, as well as his ability to generate yards after the catch, when it appeared there were none to be had.

The Bucs traveled the length of the field with relative ease on their opening drive, which was finalized by an 8-yard touchdown strike from Tom Brady to Kyle Rudolph. This was Rudolph’s 50th career TD reception, but just his third reception as a Buccaneer.

The Bucs’ defense opened the game on a mission. Collapsing the Falcons’ offensive line, and swarming Desmond Ridder on each of his first three snaps of the game, which was all he saw on the possession, as he was sacked by Akiem Hicks on 3rd-and-long. Speaking of Hicks, his presence would be a welcome addition for this team in the postseason, should he be able to consistently make an impact as he did on that particular play.

READ MORE: Bucs Center Robert Hainsey Injured in Meaningless Week 18 Game

After a 3-and-out for the Bucs, Atlanta drove the length of the field (91 yards to be exact) after impressive efforts from a collection of rookies. First, a big play from the first receiver taken in last year’s draft out of USC, Drake London, followed by several strong runs by Tyler Allgeier, and finished off with Desmond Ridder’s first career touchdown pass to tight end, MyCole Pruitt.

If not already familiar, Bucs fans got acquainted with both Allegier and London today, as both players were extremely effective throughout the game.

With the Brady-led offense only able to produce 10 points as halftime was nearing, Blaine Gabbert entered the game for Tom Brady with just a few minutes left to play in the first half, following a fumble recovery by Devin White, which put the Bucs deep in Falcons territory

Shortly thereafter, Gabbert hit Russell Gage who made a leaping touchdown catch in the endzone, landing on his back. Although he was able to complete the play, Gage was keeled over on his knees, clutching his lower back in obvious pain as soon as he hit the turf. He was eventually able to walk under his own power, though gingerly, off to the sidelines.

Unfortunately, Gage wasn’t the only Buccaneer starter to go down in the first half. Starting center, Robert Hainsey, left the game with a hamstring injury. Not an encouraging sign, but hopefully more precautionary than anything else.

It wasn’t all bad, though. As both Tom Brady and Chris Godwin hit some personal milestones. Brady broke his own record (which he set last year) for the most passing completions in a single season. Meanwhile, Godwin – who needed just 2 receptions and 30 yards to do it – managed to eclipse both the 100 reception plateau (as mentioned earlier), as well as 1000 yards receiving this year. It’s a truly incredible accomplishment by Godwin, especially when you consider the severe nature of the knee injury he suffered last December in Week 15 vs. the Saints.

The fact that he’s locked up for another two seasons after this one, at a very reasonable price ($20M/season) is an added bonus. I think it’s fair to assume Gowin will only continue to ascend as a consistent star in this league, with (god willing) a healthy offseason to prepare. In the immediate future, it’s also encouraging that as the season continues to move forward, Godwin appears to be getting healthier, and more dynamic, each week. Another positive sign heading into the postseason.

As the game went along, it got uglier and uglier. Which I guess is to be expected when the majority of starters were on the sidelines for the Bucs, while the Falcons are in the midst of a full-fledged rebuild.

The Buccaneers’ offense, led first by Gabbert, and eventually, Kyle Trask, weren’t able to get anything going in the second half. And although Bucs fans must have been cringing to see players like Antoine Winfield Jr. still on the field as the clock continued to tick down… thankfully no one else aside from Gage and Hainsey were lost due to injury.

Thankfully, the Buccaneers and their fanbase can quickly put this loss behind them. As their attention will immediately shift to the 4:00 pm slate of games today, where the Bucs’ Wild Card Round opponent – either the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys – will officially be determined.

For continued coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter, and check out the Bucs Banter YouTube channel!

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook