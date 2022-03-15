Report: Tampa Bay re-signing standout CB Carlton Davis

The number is now up to four. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained four significant players who will impact the franchise's championship hopes in 2022.

On Sunday, it was announced that star quarterback Tom Brady and veteran center Ryan Jensen would be returning to the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Chris Godwin has previously been franchise tagged, locking him in for another year.

To start off the week, Tampa Bay is bringing back standout cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year deal worth $45 million. Despite missing seven games due to an injury in 2021, Davis led the defensive backfield with 11 pass deflections.

There was some significant interest in Davis from teams across the league, particularly with the free-agent market not being as deep this year. It's huge for the Buccaneers to bring back a homegrown talent who is one of the NFL's rising stars.

Davis has started 50 games for Tampa Bay since 2018. He's totaled 207 tackles, 9 nine tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 52 pass deflections, and six interceptions over his career. Davis was second in the league in pass deflections in 2019 and 2020. He pulled down a career-high four interceptions during the 2020 season.

At just 25-years-old, the hope is that Davis will only continue to take steps toward improving. With Davis back in the fold, Tampa Bay will turn its focus to another member of the defensive backfield, safety Jordan Whitehead. Another player that was drafted by the franchise, Whitehead is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

