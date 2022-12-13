Rex Ryan Slams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady

It is no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been abysmal, especially on the offensive side of the ball, this season. Even with all the weapons and Tom Brady at the helm, they have struggled to find any creativity and consistency while trying to push the ball into the endzone. They are lucky to have the record they have and at this point, it doesn't seem like there will be a fix for it as we are now nearing the end of the season.

All year long, broadcasters and media personalities have had their takes on the Buccaneers and how atrocious they have been on offense. Former Bills and Jets head coach, Rex Ryan, has been one of those who have not only taken a shot at Brady but the Buccaneers' offense as a whole. Ryan once again became outspoken after the Bucs' massive 35-7 loss this past Sunday against a Brock Purdy led San Francisco 49ers team.

“They look old and slow, like I’ve said the entire season. And I’m not talking about the quarterback,” Ryan said. “I’m talking about everybody on that team. And so to me, look, there’s no explosiveness. Nobody can get any kind of separation. Brady is like, ‘What the heck over there?’ They can’t block anybody. Their defense is overrated. It’s ugly. And please, yeah, as much as we love Tom Brady, I don’t need to see him on national TV again. … Not with that team. Go somewhere else. That team stinks. I don’t want to see them.”

Rex Ryan is spot on. The man is just not wrong. The Bucs' offense has looked downright old and slow. There is no changing it at this point in the season, it is too late. There should have been changes made earlier on in the season to try and avoid what is happening, but nothing was done.

As for Ryan not wanting to see the Bucs on national tv again, that will be hard, but he got his wish this past Sunday as the Bucs and Tom Brady were interrupted mid-game to tune into the Panthers and Sam Darnold. My have the mighty fallen.

