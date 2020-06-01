Rob Gronkowski Knows How to Make an Entrance

Whether he's on the football field or a game show, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about creating a spectacle of his presence.

For his new game show, "Game On," with fellow sports legend Venus Williams, Gronkowski wasted little time showing off his over-the-top antics, making an epic entrance into the festivities:

Bucs fans will be hoping for similar entertainment value from Gronk on the field this season, preferably after catching plenty of touchdown passes from Tom Brady.