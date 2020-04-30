AllBucs
Rob Gronkowski Favorite to Win NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded a fourth-round draft pick to the New England Patriots for the right to lure future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, and he's now setting expectations for a huge comeback.

Specifically, Gronk is now the early favorite to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award, per OddsChecker.

Gronkowski tops a list that includes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

After nine incredible seasons in New England, Gronkowski retired following the 2018 season, citing his health. A second-round pick in 2010 out of Arizona, Gronkowski had dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career, and they eventually took their toll.

However, after a year of being out of the league, Gronkowski's desire to play football has returned, and specifically the chance to reunite with his former quarterback. Tom Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons this offseason to join the Bucs, and now he'll have his favorite target with him.

It remains to be seen if Gronk can be the player he once was after taking a year off and dealing with all the injuries over the years, but as arguably the most dominant tight end in NFL history, he's sure to make a significant impact in Tampa Bay.

