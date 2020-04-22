It's Official: Bucs Trade for Rob Gronkowski

After a day full of rumors and reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official Tuesday night, acquiring four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots.

The Bucs are sending one of their fourth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Patriots in return for Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

"Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht in the team's official release announcing the move. "Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he's a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic."

One of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, Gronkowski joins the Bucs after a brief retirement that saw him spend time as an analyst for Fox News, as well as a recent foray into professional wrestling.

He reunites with Tom Brady, the quarterback that helped him put up huge numbers and take home multiple Super Bowls in the nine seasons they spent together in New England.

Gronkowski joins a loaded depth chart at tight end in Tampa Bay, where Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard already formed one of the NFL's best tandems.