AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

It's Official: Bucs Trade for Rob Gronkowski

Luke Easterling

After a day full of rumors and reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it official Tuesday night, acquiring four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots.

The Bucs are sending one of their fourth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Patriots in return for Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

"Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht in the team's official release announcing the move. "Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he's a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic." 

One of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, Gronkowski joins the Bucs after a brief retirement that saw him spend time as an analyst for Fox News, as well as a recent foray into professional wrestling.

He reunites with Tom Brady, the quarterback that helped him put up huge numbers and take home multiple Super Bowls in the nine seasons they spent together in New England.

Gronkowski joins a loaded depth chart at tight end in Tampa Bay, where Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard already formed one of the NFL's best tandems.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots to Trade TE Rob Gronkowski to Bucs, Swap Draft Picks

The Bucs are luring Gronk out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

by

Johnny Football

Bucs in Full Win-Now Mode with Brady, Gronk Reunion

In case you weren't previously aware, the Bucs are ready to contend for a Super Bowl immediately.

Luke Easterling

The Curious Case of O.J. Howard

What will come of Tampa Bay's promising but inconsistent top-20 draft pick?

Luke Easterling

How Can the Bucs Afford Rob Gronkowski?

Tampa Bay's making another big splash, but how will Gronk fit under the salary cap?

J. Kanno

Rob Gronkowski Wants to Join Tom Brady; Bucs, Patriots Talking Trade

A reunion of former Patriots could be happening in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Glazer Family Donates 5 Million Meals for Tampa Bay COVID-19 Relief

The Bucs' owners are making a huge donation to help their community in the wake of the pandemic.

J. Kanno

Could Rob Gronkowski Reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Recently retired former Patriots tight end says he's not "totally done" playing football.

Luke Easterling

Not Even Tom Brady is Allowed to Work Out at Tampa Park Closed Due to COVID-19

Tampa's newest high-profile resident is having to follow the rules like everyone else amid the pandemic.

Luke Easterling

3 Things Bucs Have to Accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay needs to check this trio of boxes in this year's draft.

J. Kanno

Jameis Winston Still Playing Waiting Game in Free Agency

Tampa Bay's former QB is still weighing his options as he looks for a new team.

Luke Easterling