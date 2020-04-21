Rob Gronkowski Wants to Join Tom Brady; Bucs, Patriots Talking Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already had a banner offseason by signing Tom Brady, but could they really add Rob Gronkowski, too?

That's right, Brady's former tight end wants to end his NFL retirement and return to the league, and he wants to do it in Tampa Bay with his old quarterback, per multiple reports:

Tampa Bay is already strong at tight end with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, but Howard has been rumored to be on the trade block in recent weeks. The former first-round pick could be part of a potential deal with New England, as a younger, cheaper replacement for Gronkowski.

Gronkowski has been out of the league for over a year, and would have to get back into football shape, but he's arguably the most dominant tight end in NFL history. Adding him to the roster in Tampa Bay would be another huge win for the Bucs, especially if they don't have to give up too much in return.

What felt like a fun hypothetical just hours ago is looking more and more like a real possibility for Gronk and the Bucs. There might just be another new Bucs jersey selling like crazy in the coming days.