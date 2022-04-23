Skip to main content

Rob Gronkowski works out with Tennessee Titans star

Despite remaining unsigned, Gronkowski appears to be staying in football shape.

The band is getting back together in Tampa Bay for another run at a potential super bowl. At this point, the Buccaneers are just missing two key fiddles, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Throughout free agency, the team has remained in contact with both players. There is interest from both sides in facilitating a potential return to the franchise. Suh has even publicly stated his wishes on social media.

READ MORE: Could Buccaneers Trade for Baker Mayfield?

Gronkowski has remained a bit coyer, flirting with the idea of retirement again this offseason. If Tom Brady had stayed away from the game, there are questions on if Gronkowski would've joined him on the sidelines. Alas, the time for hypotheticals is over.

As of now, Gronkowski claims that he's still in the process of deciding if he wants to continue his football career. Earlier this week, he said that he had yet to begin contract negotiations with the Buccaneers. The veteran previously declared that if he did continue playing, it would only be in Tampa Bay.

“That will start [contract negotiations] if I decide that I want to play. There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to.”

Regardless, it appears that the future hall of fame tight end is continuing to put in the work off of the field in the event of a return. On Friday, images of Gronkowski and Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry emerged on social media following a workout. It appears that Gronkowski is remaining in playing shape.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Though, this could mean nothing at all in regards to the football field. After all, Gronkowski is chomping at the bit to face off with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in a WWE match.

Without Gronkowski officially in the fold, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a tight end. As of now, the team has just two tight ends under contract, veteran Cam Brate and Codey McElroy. With optimism that Gronkowski will be back for at least one more run, it will be intriguing to see if the Bucs target an addition for the unit in the upcoming NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Gives Bucs More Cap Space in 2022

Tampa Bay only has four picks in the top four rounds but General Manager Jason Licht could consider trading out of the first round for multiple picks throughout the draft. 

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

4CC46F45-74B2-4473-9085-7E6F7095681E
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructure contract

By Caleb Skinner10 hours ago
AC35955E-93B3-42D1-928B-1065C9E6C9F1
News

NFL Draft Trade Idea: Buccaneers Get Browns' Baker Mayfield

By David Harrison14 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out About Coming Back To Tom Brady, Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan14 hours ago
3FCDCD07-82A6-4F70-A83D-66E8E8F2A395
News

Booger McFarland doesn't think the Bucs are a top-3 Super Bowl contender

By Caleb Skinner14 hours ago
USATSI_16911629
News

NFL sets date to release 2022 schedule

By Dustin LewisApr 21, 2022
Tom Brady
News

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Knows the End is Near

By David HarrisonApr 21, 2022
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Date Revealed for Buccaneers’ Home Game in Germany

By David HarrisonApr 21, 2022
September 22, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers former player Terrell Owens before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Terrell Owens reached out to Bucs about comeback to play with Tom Brady

By Caleb SkinnerApr 21, 2022