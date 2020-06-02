WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Loses WWE 24/7 Championship Belt

Rob Gronkowski's reign as the WWE's 24/7 champion has come to an end.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new tight end had the belt taken away by Ron Killings on Monday:

On the plus side, this will keep Gronk from having to worry about losing it after scoring a touchdown, or having Bucs head coach Bruce Arians steal it from him in the hallway.

And now Gronkowski can focus his full attentions on his return from a brief retirement, and his 2020 reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.