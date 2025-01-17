Roger Goodell Hints Buccaneers, NFL Could Play 18 Games in the Future
The NFL made the switch to 17-game seasons in 2021 after playing 16 games and four preseason games for a long, long time. And now, that schedule may get even longer going forward.
The NFL currently plays 17 regular-season games and three preseason games, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently said that a progression to playing just two preseason games and 18 regular-season games is a "logical" progression for the league.
This would come with some problems that would need some solutions. A second bye week would likely be needed to accommodate the increase in games, as player safety concerns would skyrocket. Additionally, removing another preseason game would make it harder to evaluate talent to cut down from 90 men in training camp to 53 men in the regular season.
The last time the Buccaneers played a 16-game season — the last one in NFL history — they went 11-5 and won the Super Bowl. In their first 17-game season in 2021, they went 13-4 and made it to the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
