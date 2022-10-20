Skip to main content

Ryan Fitzgerald Reveals Why He Dislikes Bucs Quarterback Tom Brady

Former Buccaneers' quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, didn't hold back when talking about why he isn't a fan of Tom Brady.

It is no surprise that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, has some ill feelings towards current Bucs' quarterback, Tom Brady. Fitzpatrick has gone on record numerous times stating why he dislikes Brady and once again is back in the news regarding his stance on why that is.

I am not one to hold grudges, but it definitely appears that Ryan Fitzpatrick does. Brady and Fitzpatrick have faced off a number of times, but the latter was only able to beat the 'goat' three times in his long-time NFL career. During his first win against Brady, with the Buffalo Bills, Fitzpatrick states this is where the dislike comes from. During that game, Brady threw 5 interceptions in an eventual loss. Once the game was over, Brady didn't go to midfield to shake Fitzpatrick's hand. It is the sportsmanlike thing to do, however, knowing Brady and his competitiveness, it was hard for him to go over and congratulate the opposing quarterback when he was so frustrated with his own performance.

Fitzpatrick took this as disrespect and hasn't looked back since. He has held onto this for so long and continues to do so to this day even after Brady made comments of his own commending Fitzpatrick for his career in the NFL as well as his other accolades outside of football.

I won't be one to say that he needs to get over it, but ultimately he does.

There is no need to hold onto things, especially something so small, that doesn't even matter anymore. This is not going to make Brady apologize or really get him to think about it any more than he already has. Brady has bigger issues at hand trying to turn around a Buccaneers' offense and team that has had a slow start to the season.

If Fitz wants to keep beating a dead horse over why he doesn't like Brady then that is on him. Tom could care less.

