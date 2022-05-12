Skip to main content

Schedule for Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints matchups leaked

The 2022 interdivision battles between NFC South rivals Bucs and Saints announced before official schedule release.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play at the New Orleans Saints Week 2 of the NFL season and will host the Saints in a primetime Monday Night Football game in Week 13 of the season.

The New Orleans Saints have had the Bucs number the past couple of regular seasons. The Buccaneers will look to get their revenge in 2022.

Former Bucs' QB and current Saints incumbent starter at QB Jameis Winston will finally look to get his revenge against his former team. It is unknown whether or not he will be completely ready for an early Week 2 matchup, but Winston should be ready to go for the primetime MNF game in Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium.

Both the Bucs and Saints figure to be at the top of the NFC South like in recent pasts, so both games should be important to both teams.

