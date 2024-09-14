Scouting the Opposition: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 2 banged up as injuries have ravaged their defense and spread to the offensive side of the ball. They're seven-point underdogs against the Lions in a rematch of the divisional round of the playoffs and face a tough test early is the season which coaches and players have called a measuring stick game.
The Lions, though, are stacked with talented playmakers on both sides of the ball. Last season, they had five All-Pros and six Pro Bowlers and got a high level of play from many others on the roster. While much of the same team remains in place, Detroit put an emphasis on improving their secondary this offseason. They made a trade with the Buccaneers for cornerback Carlton Davis and spent their first two draft picks at corner as well.
In this article, BucsGameday will preview the upcoming opponent’s top players on offense and defense.
Top Players On Offense
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
The Bucs will have their hands full with the All-Pro wide receiver on Sunday. What makes St. Brown so dangerous is he can beat defenses in so many different ways. Working mostly out of the slot, his ability to line up anywhere on the field, including the backfield, makes you need to be aware of where he is at all times. One of the crispest route runners in the league, he uses quick cuts and sharp movements to create separation making him a reliable target for Jared Goff. His understanding of defensive schemes and his football IQ to recognize coverages allow him to make adjustments to his routes to find open space on the field.
RT Penei Sewell
The All-Pro right tackle is a physical speciemn with the ideal heght an weight to hold up against the best pass rushers in the NFL. His ability to anchor against bull rushes and slide with speed rushers makes him an elite pass protector. While his ability to drive defenders back and seal off edges creating significant running lanes for the running back makes him a dominant run blocker. He plays with refined technique, displaying excellent hand placement, leverage, and balance.
TE Sam LaPorta
As a rookie, LaPorta made the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro. He has the strength and blocking ability of a traditional tight end but shines as a receiver. His route running is polished for a tight end, allowing him to create separation from defenders making him a reliable target for Goff. LaPorta has great chemistry with Goff and came down with crucial receptions in key moments for the Lions last season. He posted 86 receptions on a whopping 120 targets for 883 yards and 10 scores in 2023 and is a tough matchup for the best safeties and linebackers.
Top Players On Defense
Edge Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl in his second season, logging double-digit sacks with 11.5. He has a relentless motor that constantly runs and utilizes a growing repertoire of pass-rush moves that includes a dangerous spin move. He uses good technique to disengage from blockers in the run game and can adequately set the edge showing solid pursuit skills. Hutchinson's understanding of offensive schemes and his ability to read plays quickly allows him to anticipate and react putting him in a position to make plays.
DT Alim McNeill
McNeill is one of the NFL's dominant run stuffers in the league but has also shown he can be effective as a pass rusher as well. Last season he had five sacks and six tackles for loss. He has a surprisingly quick first step and a stout anchor that allows him to take on double teams. Like many on the Lions' defense, McNeill wins with a never-ending motor and physical play style that wears down offensive linemen.
DB Brian Branch
Branch is making the move to safety full-time this year after playing multiple spots in the defensive backfield last season. He's a strong tackler and his ability to blitz adds a different element to his game. Last season he had seven tackles for loss and a sack. Branch also displays excellent ball skills evidenced by his 13 pass deflections and three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown. While he doesn't have the fastest timed speed, his high football IQ allows him to read and react instantly using his on-field agility, quickness, and ability to change direction rapidly to be effective in both coverage and run support.
Final Thoughts
The Lions are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. In addition to the players profiled, the center Frank Ragnow made second-team All-Pro while Jaylen Reeves-Maybin also made second-team All-Pro as a special teamer. In 2023, quarterback Jared Goff passed for 4,575 yards for 30 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions, adding two scores on the ground. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs made the Pro Bowl and David Montgomery totaled 1,000 yards on the ground with 13 touchdowns. The offensive line is full of strong players starting with left tackle Taylor Deckers and along the interior with Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader was the big addition on the defensive line along with Marcus Davenport (who is doubtful to play) and the Lions get strong linebacker play from Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell. To put it lightly the Bucs will need to bring their A-game on Sunday if they are going to overcome injuries and Detroit's talent on both sides of the ball.
