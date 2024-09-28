Scouting the Opposition: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Eagles
When the Bucs take on the Eagles this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, neither team will be 100 percent as both are dealing with critical injuries to their lineups. However, even down some of the premiere talent on their roster, Philadelphia still boasts an impressive lineup of playmakers on both sides of the ball. Here are the Eagles' top healthy players on offense and defense.
Top Players On Offense
QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts is just two years removed from finishing as the runner-up for the NFL MVP award and is dangerous with his arm and his legs. Hurts can beat teams in a variety of ways. As a passer, his improved accuracy especially on short and intermediate throws shows great ball placement to fit it into tight windows. While he doesn't have the strongest of arms, he can still make deep throws and displays great touch on his ball. He's shown the ability to get through his progressions and make smart decisions under pressure and is averaging over 257 yards through the air through three games. As a runner, he's elusive and can turn it upfield in a hurry. He has 2,646 yards on the ground with an astounding 42 touchdowns over his five-year career and has 143 yards and a score on 34 runs this season.
RB Saquon Barkley
The Eagles' big-ticket acquisition this offseason, Barkley has lived up to expectations through the first three games of the season. Barkley has been as advertised for the Eagles, averaging 117 yards on the game per contest and has four touchdowns on the ground while adding another through the air. At 6'0, 233, Barkley has an impressive build that makes it difficult for tacklers to bring him down. Perhaps what's most surprising is his speed and agility at his size. He has impeccable vision and patience to see the field and his ability to make defenders miss with his quickness and agility in tight spaces make him one of the best backs in the game. Barkley is effective out of the backfield in both pass protection and as a receiver and is a tall task for defenses to contain,
TE Dallas Goedert
Goedert has been one of Hurts' most reliable targets over his career and will lean heavily on him this weekend. He has excellent hands, able to make catches in traffic with a large radius to pull in passes. Goedert is known for his ability to run precise routes with crisp cuts and his ability to gain yards after the catch as a difficult target to bring down. He's more of a receiving threat, but he's a willing blocker and shines as a red zone threat for the Eagles offense. He leads the team in receiving yards through three weeks with 239 yards.
READ MORE: Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Eagles
Top Players On Defense
DL Jalen Carter
Carter has been a force of nature against opposing offenses early this season. He put on a clinic last weekend against the Saints, impacting 18 total plays on 51 snaps with pressure and ability to make tackles in the backfield. At 6'3 and over 300 pounds, Carter shouldn't be able to do some of the things he does. He has an insanely quick first step allowing him to get into blockers before they are able to set. His versatility to line up across the line allows the Eagles to pick and choose their matchups where Carter can overpower linemen with his raw power and and array of moves to penetrate the backfield. He is stout against the run eating up double teams and clogging gaps while his power allows him to disengage and create stops at the line and in the backfield.
LB Zack Baun
Baun has been everywhere on the field for the Eagles this season leading the team in tackles and sacks through three weeks. After playing mostly special teams over his four years with the Saints, Baun signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and has excelled in Vic Fangio's defense. Winning the job out of camp, he's been an early playmaker for the team. Baun's versatility to line up at multiple spots combined with his speed allows him to cover nearly every area on the field. With a strong football IQ, he can adequately drop into coverage and is equally adept at rushing the quarterback. Baun may have been under the radar prior to this season, but he has made his presence known early in the season for the Eagles' defense.
S Reed Blankenship
Blankenship has continuously improved each year and has two interceptions on the season so far. Blankenship's ability to be used as a Swiss army knife covering the deep half of the field while stepping into the slot and into the box makes him a valuable piece of the Eagles' secondary. A strong tackler, he finished with over 110 tackles last season and has built upon his interception totals since entering the league. His best attribute is his coverage skills allowing him to take away the deep part of the field erasing tight ends and snuffing out running backs in the passing game.
Final Thoughts
The Eagles are chock-full of talent on both sides of the ball. While they are missing All-Pro talents in A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson, as well as Devonta Smith, they still have playmakers on both sides of the ball. Their offensive line boasts impressive players such as Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Cam Jurgens. Meanwhile, the defense has playmakers in Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis, and Darius Slay. Bryce Huff and C.J. Johnson-Garnder round out an impressive core on the defensive side with promising young players like Nakobe Dean and first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell. The Bucs offense will need to bring their A-game on offense going up against a talented Eagles defense, while the defense needs to do what they do best in stopping the run while containing Hurts when scrambling. This feels like another game that will be won in the trenches and the Bucs will need to show up to secure a win and move to 3-1 on the season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
• Must-Start Buccaneers for NFL Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineups
• Todd Bowles Says Tom Brady Texted Him After Bucs' 2023 Playoff Win