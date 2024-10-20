Scouting the Opposition: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high after blowing out the division rival New Orleans Saints last Sunday to move them to 4-2 on the season. However, smack dab in the middle of the gauntlet stretch of their schedule they will quickly need to put that game in the past as the Baltimore Ravens loom large in a Monday Night Football matchup. The Ravens are littered with playmakers on both sides of the ball, and the Bucs will need to be cognizant of where they line up on any given play. It will be a tough matchup, and it will be one that will likely come down to the wire as both teams look for their fifth win of the season. Here are the Ravens' top players on offense and defense.
Top Players On Offense
QB Lamar Jackson
Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP and first-team All-Pro, is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. His ability to facilitate as a passer and use his legs as a runner always makes him a dangerous threat. Given his ability to escape the pocket and create on the move out of structure, the defense needs to have contain on him at all times. When given the time to set his feet, Jackson has shown he can be a very accurate down-field passer while still being effective in short and intermediate areas of the field. So far this season, Jackson has thrown for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.
RB Derrick Henry
The Ravens' biggest offseason acquisition has paid dividends for the offense early this season. Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns and has been dominant with the ball in his hands. His size and strength, combined with his elite speed, make him difficult for defenders to bring down. He has 419 yards after contact on the season and 21 forced missed tackles. While he excels in goal line and short yardage situations, he is also able to hit the homerun play from anywhere on the field. He has 14 explosive plays (runs of 10 yards or more) on the season, including an 87-yard run. Henry has 704 yards and eight touchdowns in six games including 35 first down runs.
WR Zay Flowers
During his rookie season, you could see Flowers' chemistry blossoming with Lamar Jackson. This year, they picked up right where they left off. Flowers is the Ravens' No. 1 receiver and Jackson gets him involved early and often. The speedy wideout is an exceptional route runner with a large catch radius and makes plays at critical moments in games. He is especially dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch. The Ravens will move Flowers all over the field and will get the ball into his hands as a rusher, but 65% of his snaps have came on the outside this season. His 33 targets ranks ninth in the league while his 401 yards put him just outside the top 10 at 11th.
Top Players On Defense
DL Nnamdi Madubuike
Madubuike was a monster for the Ravens in 2023 with 65 pressures and 14 sacks coming from the defensive tackle position. He was rewarded for those efforts with a new four-year, $98 million deal in the offseason and is the anchor of the defense. This season, his play has carried over and he is one of the main reasons the Ravens have only allowed 59 yards per game to rushers through the first six games. With an explosive first step, he gets into linemen, quickly penetrating into the backfield to clog lanes and disrupt the pocket. Madubuike has 12 tackles, three for a loss, and eight stops. He has 20 pressures and two sacks.
LB Roquan Smith
Coming off an All-Pro season, Smith has picked up where he left off and leads the Ravens in tackles through six games. Smith has elite play recognition and quickly reads and identifies plays allowing him to be in the right place at the right time. He is known for his tackling prowess but is equally adept in coverage, sticking with tight ends and backs as a versatile sideline-to-sideline linebacker. Smith is the heart and soul of the Ravens defense and has a knack for making the big play in critical moments. He has 56 tackles on the season with 19 stops, three pass breakups, and an interception.
S Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton cemented himself as one of the league's premier safeties last season after being named as a First Team All-Pro. He has tremendous size and speed for the position and his versatility on the back end allows him to make plays at all three levels. He is adept in coverage in both man and zone and can shadow tight ends, running backs, and even slot receivers effectively. Hamilton is strong in run support not afraid to take on runningbacks coming downhill and has a knack for making the big play. He's second on the team in tackles with 36, including one for a loss and a sack, while getting his hands on three pass breakups.
Final Thoughts
The Ravens are loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball. Besides the players mentioned above, they have former Pro Bowlers in tight Mark Andrews, center Tyler Linderbaum, fullback Patrick Ricard and a top-tier left tackle in Ronnie Staley on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is still one of the better corners in the league while 2023 free agent pickup outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy turned in nine sacks last season and already has six this year. The Ravens are deep with pass rushers with Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Yannick Ngakoue all able to get to the quarterback. With all the playmakers the Ravens have, the Bucs will need to execute their game plan and avoid turnovers to steal a win on Monday Night Football.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• How Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership Will Affect His Broadcasting
• Bucs WR Earns Star From Tom Brady For Week 6 Game vs. Saints
• Bucs Make Roster Moves After Injuries vs. Saints