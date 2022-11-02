Sean McVay updates Cooper Kupp's status ahead of matchup with Buccaneers

Two teams with Super Bowl aspirations entering the year that are in the midst of struggles will face off on Sunday afternoon in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers started out 2-0 but have dropped three consecutive games and five of their last six to fall to 3-5. The Rams sit at 3-4 and have lost three of their past four contests. Both teams need some type of spark to get back to the postseason.

One of the lone bright spots for Los Angeles on offense has been the stellar play of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Despite defenses being designed to limit him, Kupp has recorded 64 catches for 686 yards with five touchdowns. He's compiled the most yards after catch (342) of any wide receiver in the NFL this season. That's despite having a BYE week in October.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Kupp went down in the waning minutes of the team's 31-14 loss to San Francisco over the weekend after appearing to get rolled up on following a short reception.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay expressed regret at keeping his star in the game but it sounds like Kupp dodged a serious injury. He's expected to miss some practice time and there's optimism that he'll be ready to go on Sunday in Tampa.

"I think he's going to be OK," McVay said on Monday. "You guys all know how tough he is, and so, really just kind of managing that swelling. But fortunately, there wasn't anything structurally wrong, and so that's very positive news for us."

A sigh of relief for Rams fans and Kupp fantasy owners is being heard around the country. It's always a little scary when a player who has previously suffered an ACL injury is dealing with a lower-body ailment.

It remains to be seen if Tampa Bay will get Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Antoine Winfield Jr. in the defensive backfield back for this contest. If not, the Buccaneers are going to have their hands full with Kupp.

Tampa Bay and Los Angeles are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. est on Sunday, November 6. The game will be televised on CBS.

