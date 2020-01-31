AllBucs
Relive Shaq Barrett's Dominant 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the NFL's best free agent signing last offseason when they landed pass rusher Shaq Barrett on a one-year, $4-million deal.

Barrett made the most of his chance to shine after being a backup for the Denver Broncos his entire career, leading the league with 19.5 sacks and dominating his opponents all season long.

Let's take a quick trip down memory lane and relive some of the best highlights from Barrett's incredible 2019 season:

