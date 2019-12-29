Shaq Barrett Breaks Bucs' Single-Season Sack Record

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett to a one-year, $4-million contract this past offseason, I doubt they had any idea he would break the team's single-season sack record.

But that's exactly what Barrett did Sunday, increasing his 2019 total to 17.5 sacks by bringing down Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Barrett breaks the previous mark set by Hall of Famer defensive tackle Warren Sapp, a record that stood for nearly two decades.

Not only the Tampa Bay's single-season sack champ now, Barrett also lengthened his lead over the rest of the NFL in sacks.

With his one-year deal expiring after this season, Barrett is in line for a huge payday this offseason. He has maintained his desire to return to the Bucs in 2020, and head coach Bruce Arians' feelings have been mutual.

For now, the Bucs can simply enjoy the fact that they landed the league's best free agent for a bargain-basement price.