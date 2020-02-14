Shaq Barrett Wants to Stay in Tampa for the 'Long Haul'

The Buccaneers' best pass-rusher may be due to become a free agent this offseason, but it looks like he doesn't really want to go anywhere. Shaq Barrett has made no secret that he wants to stay in Tampa Bay and seems ready to stay long term (via ESPN's Jenna Laine):

Last year, the Bucs made arguably the best free agent move of the offseason when they signed the former Broncos linebacker to a one-year, $4 million contract. Barrett went on to lead the NFL in sacks (19.5) and set a new franchise record for single-season sacks.

Bruce Arians said this week he is more concerned with fielding a quality defense than finding a starting quarterback, and that effort likely starts with retaining Barrett. Though 19.5 sacks is an unreasonable level of production to expect year to year, Barrett should continue being one of the most dominant edge rushers in the NFL in the immediate future.