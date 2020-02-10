AllBucs
Should the Bucs pursue Philip Rivers?

J. Kanno

The Buccaneers have reached a crossroads at the quarterback position. Jameis Winston is due to become a free agent and could leave Tampa Bay without a starter under center. A recently popular answer to this conundrum is veteran (and now free agent) QB Philip Rivers, who is officially on the market (per ESPN's Adam Schefter):

The 16-season veteran jumps to the top of the quarterback free agent hierarchy. Though his career is winding down, Rivers can still be effective, throwing for 4615 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019.

Whether he would be an upgrade over Winston is debatable. Rivers threw 20 interceptions this season, third-most behind Winston and Browns QB Baker Mayfield. At 38-years-old, the former Chargers quarterback also doesn't have the same arm strength or stamina he did in his prime.

This all assumes there is interest by either party for Rivers to play in Tampa. ESPN's Jenna Laine reports the Bucs are indeed interested in Rivers, but NFL Network's Ian Rapaport believes it is unlikely he will don red and pewter and that Winston will return for the Bucs in 2020:

There are still several weeks before free agency begins so it's possible the Bucs' position on Winston and Rivers will change. If Tampa Bay does move on, it could become an attractive situation for a free agent like Rivers to play for offensive guru Bruce Arians with Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

