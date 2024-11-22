Star Giants WR Non-Participant in Friday Practice Ahead of Buccaneers Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be majorly healthy heading into their Week 12 tilt with the New York Giants, with only one player in defensive back Tykee Smith confirmed not to be playing. The New York Giants should be decently healthy as well, but there is one name to watch going into Week 12.
The Giants' star wide receiver, Malik Nabers, has been a force to be reckoned with in the league ever since New York picked him with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With three touchdowns on the year and 607 yards, he's been a producer, but he didn't practice on Friday while nursing a groin injury despite practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.
That being said, Nabers is officially listed as questionable on the injury report — one of five players, including outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is expected to come off injured reserve and play on Sunday. Nabers' exact status is unknown, but fans may want to monitor it going forward as the weekend progresses.
