Star Buccaneers Left Tackle Active Ahead of Week 13 Carolina Panthers Matchup
He's back.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and when they do, they're set to have their star left tackle back at his post. The Bucs released their list of inactives shortly before the game, and left tackle Tristan Wirfs, recovering from an MCL sprain, isn't on it — which means he should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday.
Wirfs suffered a torn MCL when he was hit in the knee against the San Francisco 49ers. Wirfs was a limited participant in practice during the week the team played the New York Giants, but he ended up sitting that game out in Week 12. Now, though, he seems recovered enough to play, and he'll be set to do so against the Panthers.
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and DB Tykee Smith are inactive as expected after being declared out. Cornerback Tyreek Funderburk is out, which seems to indicate that Troy Hill is healthy after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Tight end Devin Culp and defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV are the final inactives.
