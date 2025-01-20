Star Buccaneers LT Named to PFWA All-NFL Team
The awards keep coming in for Tristan Wirfs after a hell of a 2024 campaign.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle has seen a number of accolades thrown his way this year, including being named as an Associated Press First Team All-Pro and Pro Football Focus' best pass blocker of the year, among others, and on Monday, he got another All-Pro nod to the pile. Wirfs was officially named to the Pro Football Association Writers of America's All-NFL team, getting the nod alongside the Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell.
Strangely, Wirfs wasn't named to the All-NFC team despite being named to the All-NFL team — the All-NFC tackles were Sewell and the Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson. Despite that, though, the accomplishment is just another big accolade for Wirfs, who helped protect quarterback Baker Mayfield this season en route to a 10-7 campaign and a Wild Card playoff game appearance.
