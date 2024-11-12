Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Playoff Percentage Drops to New Low
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now on four straight losses, bringing their record to 4-6 on the season. They've been in poor form for weeks now, and key injuries to players like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, quarterback Baker Mayfield's top wide receivers, have certainly hindered the squad.
The Buccaneers were a 9-8 playoff team a season ago, really finding their footing in the back half of their schedule. They were healthy, though, and that's what allowed them to do so. They're not healthy this year, and that will make things much more difficult.
Evidently, Tampa Bay's path to the postseason is getting quite blurry. ESPN updated their 2024 NFL playoff picture percentages, revealing that the Buccaneers' chances of making the playoffs have slid further.
The Buccaneers are given just a 24% chance of making the playoffs, with only a 15% chance of winning the NFC South. Their chances of both earning a first-round bye or making the Super Bowl are essentially non-existent, too.
It truly would take a miracle for the Buccaneers to come out of the NFC South, which is led by the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons, who are looking much improved this season.
Don't count on the Buccaneers to get the ship turned around. Injuries have been a hindrance, and they'd need to come out of their bye week on fire — and players will have to step up in position groups that are falling short to this point. However, they did it last season, and they proved it's certainly possible with Mayfield at the helm.
