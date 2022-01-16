Buccaneers Activate Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard From I.R.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated linebacker Lavonte David and running back Giovani Bernard from the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon, the team announced. The two are expected to play in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after recovering from foot and knee injuries, respectively.

To create roster room, the Bucs waived cornerback Rashard Robinson and wide receiver Justin Watson. In addition, Tampa Bay elevated running back Kenjon Barner and tight end Codey McElroy from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's playoff matchup.

Leonard Fournette was not activated from the reserve, meaning he will not be available to play, leaving the Bucs without their starting running back and his backup, Ronald Jones II, who was ruled out with an ankle injury.

David, who missed the final three games of the regular season in recovery, has tallied 97 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three defended passes this season. Bernard, who went down in Week 13 vs. Atlanta, has rushed eight times for 58 yards and caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games during his first campaign with the Bucs.

