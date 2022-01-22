Buccaneers Activate Leonard Fournette Off Injured Reserve

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated Leonard Fournette off injured reserve and he will play in the Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Fournette went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after the Buccaneers' Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs activated his 21-day practice window a couple of weeks ago, but did not feel comfortable activating then playing him during last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, the Bucs waived Le'Veon Bell in order to add Fournette to the 53-man roster. Bell can rejoin the Tampa Bay's practice squad if he clears waivers.

Fournette's return is a big deal for the Buccaneers, who are going up a against a Rams defense that gave them hell back in Week 3. The fifth-year back is the team's leading rusher and finished 2021 with the third-most receptions (69) and the second-most total touchdowns.

But perhaps the most significant part pertaining to Fournette's return is his understanding of the offense and ability to pick up the proper assignments in pass protection. His pass pro has improved greatly this year and is one of the big reasons why he took over as the Bucs' three-down back.

How many snaps he plays remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume that he will certainly see playing time on Sunday.

Main photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB