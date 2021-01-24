Buccaneers Advance, Will Be the First Team to Host Super Bowl

For the first time since 2002-03, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl-bound.

After a strong start, followed by several back-breaking turnovers in the second half only to hold on defensively as the game came to a close, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially Super Bowl bound following a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers. It is Tampa Bay's first "trip" to the championship since the 2002 season, when the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders by a score of 48-21.

With the big game set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The NFL will allow a crowd of 22,000 fans for the event, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited free of charge for their live-saving services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucs ride a seven-game win-streak into the Super Bowl, cruising through a playoff schedule that was entirely on the road. Tampa Bay would post a score differential of +23 through the first three rounds and scored 30+ points in each game.

Although quarterback Tom Brady and his offense were able to put up points over the course of the playoffs, Tampa Bay can thank its defense for a strong showing over the last three weeks in order to reach the big game. The Bucs were able to score 41 points off of seven turnovers throughout the postseason.

Tampa Bay will face either Kansas City or Buffalo in Super Bowl LV, on Feb 7 at 6:30 P.M. ET. The Chiefs and Bills will kickoff the AFC Championship at 6:40 P.M. tonight.