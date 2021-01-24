NewsFront Office
Search

Buccaneers Advance, Will Be the First Team to Host Super Bowl

For the first time since 2002-03, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl-bound.
Author:
Publish date:

After a strong start, followed by several back-breaking turnovers in the second half only to hold on defensively as the game came to a close, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially Super Bowl bound following a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers. It is Tampa Bay's first "trip" to the championship since the 2002 season, when the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders by a score of 48-21.

With the big game set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. 

The NFL will allow a crowd of 22,000 fans for the event, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited free of charge for their live-saving services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucs ride a seven-game win-streak into the Super Bowl, cruising through a playoff schedule that was entirely on the road. Tampa Bay would post a score differential of +23 through the first three rounds and scored 30+ points in each game.

Although quarterback Tom Brady and his offense were able to put up points over the course of the playoffs, Tampa Bay can thank its defense for a strong showing over the last three weeks in order to reach the big game. The Bucs were able to score 41 points off of seven turnovers throughout the postseason.

Tampa Bay will face either Kansas City or Buffalo in Super Bowl LV, on Feb 7 at 6:30 P.M. ET. The Chiefs and Bills will kickoff the AFC Championship at 6:40 P.M. tonight.

USATSI_15478621_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advance Past Packers 31-26 Despite Brady's Three INTs

USATSI_15478663_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Advance, Will Be the First Team to Host Super Bowl

USATSI_15119974_168388329_lowres
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Inactive Lists: Winfield Out

USATSI_15416455_168388329_lowres
News

Buccaneers vs. Packers: Special Teams Preview

USATSI_15376328_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Packers: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

USATSI_15448753_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Packers: Score Predictions for the NFC Championship

USATSI_15086331_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bucs Run Offense vs. Packers Run Defense Preview

USATSI_15114989_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Say Their Stories: Fournette Honors Jordan Davis on Helmet for NFC Championship