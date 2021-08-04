Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL Alex Cappa 'Not Holding Back' in Training Camp

After suffering an ankle injury in the playoffs last year, Cappa is ready to return to the Bucs offensive line at "full-speed" in 2021.

After returning to practice for the first time during offseason workouts in June, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Alex Cappa appears to be fully back from his ankle injury.

Cappa fractured his ankle during the team's Wild Card round win over the Washington Football Team this past postseason and missed the remainder of the playoffs. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared his thoughts on how Cappa has looked in training camp so far.

"Yeah, ‘Cap’ looks like he's full-speed," Arians said Tuesday after practice. "He's not holding back at all. He looks fine. [Aaron] Stinnie's putting a lot of pressure on him."

It was Stinnie who filled in for Cappa on the Bucs' offensive line for the remainder of the 2020 postseason, including Super Bowl LV. Stinnie stepped up in a huge way proving to be a solid depth option on the line, who has the ability to start when needed.

In March, Stinnie re-signed with the Bucs agreeing to a one-year deal. In the four postseason games with Stinnie filling in for Cappa, Tampa Bay only allowed three sacks over those three contests combined and allowed just six pressures per game in that span.

"Stinnie played really well when he got his opportunity last year," Arians said. "I wish he could snap the ball better. He snaps it really, really good and then all of a sudden one goes flying over the quarterback's head. Aaron is a solid player, too, so there's always competition."

As for Cappa, he is not the only returning starter on the offensive line. In fact, all five starters from 2020 will be back this year, including left tackle Donovan Smith who signed a two-year contract extension this spring.

“That’s a big part of our offensive line is having continuity and being able to play together," Cappa explained. "Whenever you can keep guys together for a couple of years, it really helps.”

Cappa was a key piece to protecting veteran quarterback Tom Brady last season. Cappa did not allow a sack and gave up 29 quarterback pressures throughout the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus. Cappa was asked about his thoughts on Brady, who turned 44 years old on Tuesday.

"It’s pretty insane when you think about it," Cappa said. "I think with Tom it’s all about attention to detail with everything in his preparation and how he is on and off the field. I think that’s what really separates him. He doesn’t take anything for granted – every detail is accounted for.”

While Cappa missed out on the Super Bowl due to his ankle injury, he is ready to help Brady and Co. "go for two" this year.

"Obviously, I would have loved to have been out there, but it’s a new season and we’re onto the next one," Cappa said. "I’m happy for the guys too, it’s still a freaking exciting time.”

