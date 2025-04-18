Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers' All-Pro rival announces retirement

A New Orleans Saints mainstay and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rival has announced his retirement after an eight-year career.

River Wells

Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints' helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons.
Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints' helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

A longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South rival has announced his retirement.

New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who played for the team from 2017-24, announced his retirement on Thursday. Ramczyk was named a First Team All-Pro in 2019 and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro during his NFL career.

Ramczyk did not play in 2023 due to a knee injury, but he started 101 games for the Saints prior to that. He was part of a stellar Saints draft class in 2017 that included running back Alvin Kamara, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams and linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Ramczyk is 7-5 against the Buccaneers in his career. He lost his last three matchups against Tampa Bay, but that was preceded by a six-game winning streak against the Bucs from 2018-21. Now, with his retirement, the Saints will turn to second-year player Taliese Fuaga to protect their quarterback — whoever it may be in 2025 and beyond.

READ MORE: PFF names Notre Dame star potential 'surprise' Buccaneers first-rounder

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Jalen Ramsey?

• Buccaneers rival Falcons predicted to lose QB to Browns

•﻿ Buccaneers rival Saints predicted to trade for new QB

• Buccaneers legend points out positions of need in 2025 NFL Draft

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News