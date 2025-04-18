Buccaneers' All-Pro rival announces retirement
A longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South rival has announced his retirement.
New Orleans Saints tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who played for the team from 2017-24, announced his retirement on Thursday. Ramczyk was named a First Team All-Pro in 2019 and was a two-time Second Team All-Pro during his NFL career.
Ramczyk did not play in 2023 due to a knee injury, but he started 101 games for the Saints prior to that. He was part of a stellar Saints draft class in 2017 that included running back Alvin Kamara, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams and linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Ramczyk is 7-5 against the Buccaneers in his career. He lost his last three matchups against Tampa Bay, but that was preceded by a six-game winning streak against the Bucs from 2018-21. Now, with his retirement, the Saints will turn to second-year player Taliese Fuaga to protect their quarterback — whoever it may be in 2025 and beyond.
READ MORE: PFF names Notre Dame star potential 'surprise' Buccaneers first-rounder
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Jalen Ramsey?
• Buccaneers rival Falcons predicted to lose QB to Browns
• Buccaneers rival Saints predicted to trade for new QB
• Buccaneers legend points out positions of need in 2025 NFL Draft