Buccaneers All-Pro Safety Injured vs. Raiders, Ruled Out for Remainder of Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hit with what feels like an unprecedented amount of injuries this season.
Of all the positions on the field that have been impacted by these injuries, none have been worse than in the secondary, where every starter has missed time due to injury at some point this year.
In the first half of their game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the best player in that Buccaneers secondary, Antoine WInfield Jr., was ruled out for the remainder of the contest after suffering a knee injury.
It isn't clear how or when the injury occurred, but there's no denying the fact that Winfield is essential to the success of Todd Bowles' defense. Unfortunately, Winfield — who is the team's highest paid defender — has struggled with injuries all season. He missed almost the entire month of September due to a foot injury he suffered in the first game of the season vs. the Commanders.
Hopefully for the Buccaneers, this recent injury won't sideline the star defensive back for long.
