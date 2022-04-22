Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructure contract

Tom Brady and the Bucs have restructured the QB's contract to free up an additional $9+ million in salary cap space.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and QB Tom Brady have restructured his contract to free up over $9 million in salary-cap space for the team leading up to this upcoming week's NFL Draft.

The move frees up a decent amount of cap space for the Bucs to help sign free agents or to make moves during/after the draft. Brady restructuring his contract can only help make the current roster better, ultimately giving them a better shot at reaching and possibly winning another Super Bowl.

It is important to note, that Brady is still scheduled to be a free agent after this season where we could see the greatest QB of all time possibly move onto another team, return to play for the Bucs, or retire for a second time.

