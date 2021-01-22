Buccaneers Rule WR Antonio Brown OUT of NFC Championship

Antonio Brown will not play against the Packers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday.

Brown suffered a knee injury early on in the Buccaneers' 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round, last Sunday. No significant damage was found after Brown underwent an MRI, but he did not participate in practice during the week.

Adding three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown thus far in the postseason, Brown has been another weapon in a deep wide receiver corps for Tampa Bay in 2020. Debuting in Week 9, Brown posted 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

Fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (quadriceps) were limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices. Friday's injury report has yet to be released, but both are expected to play barring a setback. Both Evans and Godwin were listed on the Divisional Round practice injury reports but did not carry a designation into the game.