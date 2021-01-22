NewsFront Office
Search

Buccaneers Rule WR Antonio Brown OUT of NFC Championship

Antonio Brown will not play against the Packers on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday.

Brown suffered a knee injury early on in the Buccaneers' 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round, last Sunday. No significant damage was found after Brown underwent an MRI, but he did not participate in practice during the week.

Adding three receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown thus far in the postseason, Brown has been another weapon in a deep wide receiver corps for Tampa Bay in 2020. Debuting in Week 9, Brown posted 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

Fellow wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (quadriceps) were limited in Wednesday and Thursday's practices. Friday's injury report has yet to be released, but both are expected to play barring a setback. Both Evans and Godwin were listed on the Divisional Round practice injury reports but did not carry a designation into the game.

USATSI_15376331_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Rule WR Antonio Brown OUT of NFC Championship

USATSI_15085507_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Run Defense vs. Packers Run Offense Preview

USATSI_15207319_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers vs. Packers Thursday Injury Report: Brown a Game-Time Decision

USATSI_15086095_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Pass Offense vs. Packers Pass Defense Preview

USATSI_15116980_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
News

Bucs vs. Packers: NFC Championship Wednesday Injury Report

USATSI_15086283_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Buccaneers Pass Defense vs. Packers Pass Offense Preview

USATSI_15086334_168388329_lowres (1)
News

How The Buccaneers Can Continue their Defensive Success Against Green Bay

USATSI_15392273_168388329_lowres
News

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' WR Antonio Brown 'Day-to-Day' Following MRI