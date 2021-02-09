Report: Bucs Assistant Antwaan Randle El Expected to Join Lions

The Buccaneers will lose a rising coaching assistant after a productive season at his position.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive assistant Antwaan Randle El is expected to be hired by the Detroit Lions as their new wide receivers coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Randle El helps the Lions in filling out their coaching staff, spearheaded by new head coach Dan Campbell.

Randle El spent two years with the Buccaneers as an assistant, beginning his coaching career alongside Arians who served as his wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator during Randle El's playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although he wasn't in charge of the position, Randle El assisted in developing and game-planning with Tampa Bay's wide receiver group which went on to combine for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns of the Buccaneers passing game production in 2020.

Randle El won a Super Bowl as a player at the Lions stadium - Ford Field - in 2005 with the Steelers. He's the seventh former NFL player, along with Campbell, Mark Brunell, Anthony Lynn, Duce Staley, Hank Fraley, and Aaron Glenn, to join the Lions staff since Campbell was hired.

In his playing career, Randle El caught 370 passes 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns, adding 78 rushes for 438 yards, and averaging 22.3 yards per kick return and 8.2 yards per punt return, with six total return touchdowns.