Buccaneers at Panthers Wednesday Injury Report: Multiple Bucs Listed as DNP

The first injury reports for the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup in Week 16 and both teams have at least one big name not practicing Wednesday.

Linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans, and running back Leonard Fournette did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, as expected. The Bucs have yet to decide whether or not David and/or Fournette will be placed on injured reserve, therefore, they will be listed here until they are placed -or if they're placed- on IR.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown got in a limited practice and so did defensive back Richard Sherman. That puts both players on track to play, but it's not in an official capacity by any means. Bruce Arians told reporters after practice that Brown looks like he did "before his ankle injury", so it sounds like he should be good to go.

And then there's safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who missed practice all week last week and the game against the Saints due to a foot injury. He missed practice again Wednesday, which isn't a good sign for this weekend's game against the Panthers. The good news is that cornerback Jamel Dean should be able to return this week, per Arians.

“I do not know about Antoine," Arians told reporters. "We’ll see what he can do on Thursday and Friday. His foot is still sore. Dean, no, he’s fine now. He cleared up, so it might have been residual of the concussion. We never really could put that together.”

The Panthers aren't dealing with as near as many injuries, but there is one key name that did not practice Wednesday and that's D.J. Moore, the team's No. 1 receiver. Moore missed Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Hamstrings can be very fickle, so his status will need to be monitored closely as the week continues to march forward.

