Buccaneers at Rams: Wednesday Injury Reports

The first batch of injury reports have been released of Sunday's big matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. As of now, there are some rather important players on pace to miss this week's game.

Granted, it's only Wednesday. Nothing is even remotely set in stone until Sunday unless Sean McVay or Bruce Arians say so. However, it's impossible to avoid keeping an eye on the statuses of Jason Pierre-Paul, Jaydon Mickens, Darrell Henderson Jr., and Leonard Floyd.

All four players are integral to their respective teams' success and all four players missed practice on Wednesday. Arians gave an update on both JPP and Mickens after practice.

"Jason Pierre-Paul with a shoulder and Jaydon Mickens with a hip," Arians said. "They'll be day-to-day; we'll see how it goes."

It's important to note that JPP didn't practice all week last week with what was described as a hand injury per the Buccaneers' practice report. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how both his and Mickens' situation plays out as the week progresses. The fact that they are day-to-day means they have a solid shot at playing this weekend.

Floyd and Henderson are both starters on the Rams defense and offense, respectively. Floyd is tied for the second-most sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits while Henderson leads the team with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and left tackle Andrew Whitworth were both given veteran days off.

