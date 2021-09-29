Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots: Wednesday Injury Reports

September 29, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots: Wednesday's Injury Reports

The first injury report for Week 4 has arrived.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots have released their initial depth charts for Week 4 and there are plenty of names to keep an eye on as the week progresses.

Running back Giovani Bernard, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul all missed Wednesday's practice. Bernard and Gronk both suffered big hits during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, so both absences aren't too much of a surprise. Gronkowski was able to come back into the game after he was decked by Terrell Lewis and Bruce Arians said during the postgame presser that Bernard should be fine, so it'd be somewhat of a surprise if the status of either player doesn't improve as the week progresses.

JPP was held out of last week's game entirely, so his Wednesday absence isn't a surprise. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, on the other hand, was a limited participant, which is a big step forward after missing last week. As of now, he is on track to play Sunday.

thumbnail_Image (1)

Veteran running back James White is the only player who didn't practice for the Patriots on Wednesday. White suffered a hip subluxation during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints and is currently listed as out for an indefinite period of time. He went down in the second quarter and never returned to the game.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

