Five Numbers From the Buccaneers' Week 6 Win Over the Eagles

The Buccaneers were able to get their fifth win of the season over the Eagles, but as with any NFL game, there are more numbers to dissect than just the final score or record.

Let's dive in and take a look at five numbers from the Bucs' Week 6 win.

5. 375

O.J. Howard is one of the league's most athletic tight ends, but injuries have really taken a toll on his career. He's still working his way back from an Achilles injury that caused him to miss 12 games in 2020, even if he's been on the field quite a bit since Rob Gronkowski's injury.

The last time Howard scored a touchdown was on October 4, 2020, which was actually the Week 4 game against the Chargers where he hurt his Achilles. It took him 375 days to score his first touchdown since returning from injury and it was a great sight to see.

I'm sure Howard and the Bucs hope to see plenty more touchdowns, as well.

4. 8

News Flash: Tom Brady had yet another good game.

Brady completed 34 of 42 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against the Eagles. His 81% completion rate is a season-high and the highest percentage since he's had since joining the Bucs in 2020.

Brady found open receiver after open receiver on Thursday night and the end result was eight different players catching balls from the GOAT. The Bucs have around 10 legitimate receiving options to choose from, so the fact that Brady was able to complete a pass to 80% of them is pretty remarkable.

3. 228

Brady was picked off late in the second half on a deep pass attempt to Antonio Brown. It was Brady's first interception in 228 pass attempts.

2. 73

The Eagles offense looked great during the first drive of the game, but quickly fell apart afterward. Jalen Hurts and Co. had the ball for five more first half possessions, but went three-and-out four times, gained just 38 yards, and had one play longer than six yards. The offense, as a whole, finished the first half with 73 total yards.

Leonard Fournette finished with 80 total yards and a touchdown himself. Philadelphia's horrid lack of offensive production during the first half was exactly that: offensive.

1. 5

The Eagles offense was absolutely pitiful on Thursday night, which is really saying something when considering the Bucs' recent defensive struggles. If it weren't for a 16-yard Zach Ertz reception, the Eagles would've gone three-and-out six straight times. That rarely happens in the NFL, so I'm sure Eagles fans are thrilled they dodged that bullet.

But it's pretty easy to guarantee they aren't happy about going three-and-out five times. And I'm sure it gets even worse when you add in the fact that it was five three-and-outs out of 10 total drives, At one point, the Bucs had given the Eagles more penalty yards (95) than the Eagles had total net yards (77).

