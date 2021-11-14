Buccaneers at Washington: Bold Predictions

The Buccaneers have made it through their Bye Week and are now in the meat of the season.

It's the first game for the Bucs in the month of November, which means it's time for them to deliver some of their boldest performances yet.

Which means I have to do the same. Let's dive into the Week 10 edition of bold predictions.

Bold predictions record heading into Week 10: 9-26



5. CB Richard Sherman nabs at least one interception

It's been a little over six weeks since Sherman signed with the Buccaneers and he missed the last couple of games with a hamstring injury, but the former All-Pro is full-speed heading into this week's game, according to Bruce Arians.

He's in shape, he's rested, and he's had plenty of time to learn the defense. I mean, Sherman was coaching on the sidelines a few weeks back, so I think it's safe to say he also has a good understanding of what's going on.

And he's had extra time to prep for his opponent. All of this will culminate in Sherman recording his first interception, at minimum, as a Buccaneer.

4. The Bucs hold Washington to zero sacks and zero quarterback hits on the day

Washington has gone sack-less just three times in the last 25 games (playoffs included), which includes a zero-sack outing against the Buffalo Bills earlier this year.

The Bucs offensive line is one of the best pass protecting units in the league thanks to having proven, quality NFL starters at all five positions. Washington's defensive line/front seven is still a strong unit, but it's underachieved as a whole in 2021 and it remains to be seen how productive it will be without Montez Sweat for the foreseeable future.

3. LB Cole Holcomb and LB Devin White combine for 25+ total tackles

Both players are always around the ball and they lead their respective teams in tackles. Holcomb is having a really good year, averaging just a tad over 9.0 tackles per game and he's tied for 10th in the NFL with 47 solo tackles. White isn't having the type of year he usually does, but he's averaging around 7.5 tackles per game.

The key with White is he's going to be on a mission to come out and play well after a down first half of the season that concluded with a really poor performance right before the bye. Holcomb will get his tackles and White's determination will lead to a big stat line for him. As a result, both players will combine for 25+ stops on the day.

2. WR Mike Evans and WR Tyler Johnson combine for 150+ receiving yards and 2+ touchdowns

One of those touchdowns will be the first of the 2021 season for Johnson. Let's also triple down and say he also records the first 100-yard game of his career.

1. Tampa Bay's offense records more first downs than Washington does points

Washington gives up the fourth-most first downs per game with 23.0. The wild part about that is it gives up an average of 23.8 first downs at home, which is where this game is being played, obviously.

I have the Bucs winning this game by a score of 36-23, so I'm going to take that one step further and say the Bucs offense has a big day and coverts at least 25 first downs on the day.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.