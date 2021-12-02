Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

An NFC South rematch, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling north this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons for the second time this season.

When the teams last met in Week 2, quarterback Tom Brady put up a memorable fantasy showing with five passing touchdowns, with tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Evans on the receiving end of two apiece.

You can find every Buccaneers vs. Falcons start and sit suggestion for Week 13 below. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

TE Rob Gronkowski: In two weeks since returning from a brutal rib injury, Gronkowski has been the Buccaneers' leading pass-catcher with 13 receptions for 194 yards, equating to almost 13 half-PPR points per game without having scored a touchdown. Gronk found the endzone twice against the Falcons in Week 2, and I think he does so at least once in Week 13.

K Ryan Succop: Atlanta owns the league's second-worst scoring defense. This one's easy: Succop will at least kick a few extra points on Sunday, in addition to any field goal attempts.

Buccaneers D/ST: The Buccaneers have one of the top 10 defenses in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Falcons makes it a solid option. Defenses have scored the most fantasy points against Atlanta, which has committed a total of 18 giveaways and allowed 21 quarterback sacks this season.

Sit 'Em

QB Matt Ryan: Ryan’s totals have taken a nosedive in the last three weeks, as he’s scored a combined 12.9 fantasy points. Combined! This week he faces the Buccaneers, who have allowed one quarterback to score more than 15.7 fantasy points against them in their last five games. Tampa Bay also held Ryan to a modest 16.3 fantasy points during their first meeting of the season back in Week 2.

RB Mike Davis: Despite signing with the idea that he'd be the Falcons lead back this year, Davis has scored just three touchdowns on the season and his last one came in Week 5. He hasn't topped 50+ scrimmage yards since Week 8. The Falcons' offense now runs through Cordarrelle Patterson, making Davis of little-to-no value in fantasy.

K Younghoe Koo: Koo has floundered right along with the Falcons offense, scoring a total of six fantasy points in his last three games. I'd fade him this week, too, as Atlanta hosts the Buccaneers. Their defense has been tough on opposing kickers and held Koo to just five fantasy points back in Week 2.

