Bucs, Baker Mayfield Score on Opening Drive vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing a crucial NFC South game. A week ago, they lost a close matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in what was a game they should have been able to put away and close out.
Now taking on the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers need a big bounceback. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was surgical on the first drive, too, completing each of his six passes for 62 yards. He capped off the impressive drive with a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin, who continues a strong season with plenty of touchdown scores.
Despite Godwin cashing in the score, both he and wide receiver Mike Evans were helpful on the first drive. Evans caught two passes for 34 yards, with Godwin pulling down three catches for 19 yards and the score.
The wide receiver duo makes life easy for Mayfield, and the offense will have to keep rolling in a big-time divisional contest.
