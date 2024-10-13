Bucs Gameday

Bucs, Baker Mayfield Score on Opening Drive vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield, scored on their opening drive against the New Orleans Saints.

Kade Kimble

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing a crucial NFC South game. A week ago, they lost a close matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in what was a game they should have been able to put away and close out.

Now taking on the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers need a big bounceback. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was surgical on the first drive, too, completing each of his six passes for 62 yards. He capped off the impressive drive with a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin, who continues a strong season with plenty of touchdown scores.

Despite Godwin cashing in the score, both he and wide receiver Mike Evans were helpful on the first drive. Evans caught two passes for 34 yards, with Godwin pulling down three catches for 19 yards and the score.

The wide receiver duo makes life easy for Mayfield, and the offense will have to keep rolling in a big-time divisional contest.

READ MORE: Buccaneers vs. Saints First Quarter Live Game Updates

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Bucs Star DT Fined for Celebration by NFL

• Former NFL MVP 'Loves' Bucs Running Back

• Bucs Star Makes Significant Hurricane Relief Donation

• Former Bucs QB Tom Brady Donates for Milton Relief

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News